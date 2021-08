Now that the trade deadline is over and we’ve got three months of minor league play behind us, it’s time to update the Bleed Cubbie Blue Cubs Top 25 prospects. The Cubs farm system is massively deep at the moment and that made coming up with this list very difficult. I could probably have taken it out to 40 prospects. Even as it is, I expanded my normal top 20 to top 25 and there are about five or six players I feel bad about leaving off.