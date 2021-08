Last year, the United States was leading the world in deaths from COVID. This year, the U.S. still faces a resurgent pandemic. But millions of doses of vaccine have allowed the U.S. to resume a more accustomed role on the world stage. Thanks to technology and money, Americans who choose vaccinations are protected. And the U.S. is able to share that protection with the rest of the world. Today, President Biden announces the U.S. is on track to deliver 110 million doses to countries around the world. We're joined now by NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith. Tam, good morning.