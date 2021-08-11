Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Lionel Messi eyes Champions League trophy with PSG

By ARNO PEDRAM and SYLVIE CORBET
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ojJsI_0bOFWqGR00

PARIS — (AP) — Lionel Messi said he's “in the right place” to win another Champions League trophy and cited a reunion with Neymar as a key factor in his decision to sign with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old Argentina star spoke at his introductory news conference at Parc des Princes stadium on Wednesday, the morning after signing a two-year deal with the option for a third season after leaving Barcelona.

“My goal and dream is to raise another Champion’s (League Trophy) and I believe that I am in the right place to have the best chances to achieve that,” Messi said.

“When you see this squad, you really want to play with them because there are so many possibilities,” he added. “We have the same goal. And Neymar of course did a lot and was important for my choice.”

Qatari-backed PSG has been desperate to win the Champions League, falling just short when it lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich. Messi helped Barcelona win four Champions League trophies.

Messi’s arrival gives PSG formidable attacking options as he links up with not only Neymar — his former teammate at Barcelona — but also France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

“I’m going to play with best players, it’s very nice, it’s incredible to be able to experience this,” Messi said when asked about playing with Mbappe and Neymar.

Besides Neymar, he specifically cited Argentina teammates and PSG players Ángel di Maria and Leandro Paredes.

“Obviously, one of the reasons (I came) was the locker room: Neymar, Dí María, Paredes, whom I know.”

Messi said he is “ready” to start playing with PSG, which hosts Strasbourg on Saturday night.

“When I feel it, when the staff thinks I’m ok, I’ll be ready. I’m willing to play,” he said.

Messi became the most high-profile free agent in soccer history after his attempts to stay at Barcelona were rejected last week by the Spanish league because the salary would not comply with financial regulations, with the Catalan club burdened by debts of more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

PSG moved quickly to sign the Argentina star. The team, Messi said, "positioned themselves and everything went really fast and it was easy. It happened in little time. It was a difficult situation and they were efficient.”

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino quickly made contact with his fellow Argentine after Barcelona announced last Thursday that Messi would be leaving the club he joined as a 13-year-old boy.

Messi won every major honor with Barcelona and was granted a tearful exit news conference on Sunday to signal the end of an era. Only Cristiano Ronaldo in the current era challenges Messi’s status as an all-time great.

While PSG had to pay 222 million euros (then $261 million) to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017, there was no transfer fee for Messi.

No salary details were given, but a person with knowledge of the negotiations earlier told The Associated Press that Messi is set to earn around 35 million euros ($41 million) net annually. The person said on condition of anonymity before the contract was signed.

PSG will be hoping not only that Messi helps the team regain the French title it lost to Lille last season but finally win the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi praised "a historic day for the club, football world and it is a fantastic moment for us.”

“Everybody knows Leo... He makes the football magic, beautiful and he’s a winner. It will be very exciting for our supporters and the fans worldwide,” he added. ”We have big ambition."

The addition of Messi, Al-Khelaifi said, should help the team keep Mbappe longterm. The French star's contract is set to expire after the 2021-22 season.

“He wanted a competitive team and I think we have the most competitive in the world, so there is no excuse for him now,” Al-Khelaifi said. “He can’t do anything else but stay.”

PSG supporters have seen their club transformed over the last decade since the influx of Qatari sovereign wealth investment linked to the emir. Once Messi’s Barcelona contract expired — and the Catalan club was unable to afford to keep him — PSG was one of the few clubs that could finance a deal to sign the six-time world player of the year.

Messi will wear the No. 30 jersey — the same number he wore in his first two seasons with Barcelona before switching to No. 19 and then the prized No. 10, which Neymar gets to keep at PSG.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Leandro Paredes
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Psg#Psg#Ap#Paris Saint Germain#Qatari#The Champions League#Bayern Munich#Spanish#Catalan#Argentine#The Associated Press#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Related
SoccerPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi’s stunning new look with PSG after Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi has officially signed with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after his shocking exit from Barcelona. Now, fans get to see a first look of him in his new threads. With the sudden turn of events, it certainly feels weird to see the Argentine forward in a different jersey far from the usual Blaugrana colors. However, the deal is done and the legendary football star is now with PSG.
Soccerwashingtonnewsday.com

PSG is preparing for the arrival of Lionel Messi.

PSG is preparing for the arrival of Lionel Messi. After a sorrowful farewell to Barcelona after 21 years, Lionel Messi is likely to arrive in Paris on Monday, enticed by PSG’s boundless wealth. The 34-year-old, who is considered as a crucial missing piece in the French giants’ maddening Champions League...
Soccer90min.com

Lionel Messi reaches agreement with PSG

Lionel Messi has finally agreed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain and is expected in the French capital shortly to put pen to paper on a deal. Having confirmed his emotional departure from Camp Nou last week, Messi confirmed that he was speaking to PSG about a contract and was locked in negotiations with the French side for a few days.
Soccerchatsports.com

Cesc Fabregas fires warning to close friend Lionel Messi that Ligue 1 'is not as easy as people think' after his PSG arrival... and cranks up pressure on Mauricio Pochettino's 'super team' by saying this is their 'final push' for Champions League glory

Lionel Messi is now Ligue 1's biggest star after joining Paris Saint-Germain but his lifelong friend Cesc Fabregas has warned the Argentine that French football is no easy street. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder, 34, is currently plying his trade at Monaco, who nearly finished ahead of PSG last...
SoccerPosted by
NJ.com

When will Lionel Messi make his PSG debut?

Legendary forward Lionel Messi was officially announced as the newest player for French club Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning, he addressed the French media for the first time since his stunning departure from Barcelona. Messi could make his PSG debut this weekend against Strasbourg at the Parc...
Soccerfootballtransfer.news

CONFIRMED: Lionel Messi joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have completed and officially confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi as a free agent, following the expiration of his contract with Barcelona. Messi was reportedly set to renew his deal with the Catalan club. He himself confirmed that he had offered to have his wages reduced by 50% to stay at the Camp Nou, but the club are so deeply in financial difficulties that they were unable to keep him even under those terms. The La Liga regulations concerning the wage bills for the clubs would not allow it.
Soccer90min.com

Kylian Mbappe decides to stay at PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay with Paris Saint-Germain this summer, likely delaying any potential transfer to Real Madrid until next summer. Mbappe is in the final year of his PSG contract and failure from the club to agree a new deal with the 2018 World Cup winner would see him become available as a free agent, with Real likely to be ready and waiting to snap him up after years of mutual admiration.
FIFA90min.com

FIFA 22 Leak Reveals 32 Highest Rated Players Including Messi, Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes

An account on TikTok has reportedly leaked some of the top player ratings from EA Sports' upcoming FIFA 22's Ultimate Team. The TikToker posted a series of videos online revealing the player ratings. EA Sports has made it a habit to release a countdown of ratings before the release of the game but it looks like someone managed to get access to the game pretty early.
90min.com

Barcelona offer Lionel Messi's vacant number 10 shirt to Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are thought to have offered Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 shirt to Philippe Coutinho, who is currently not assigned a squad number at Camp Nou. There have been calls for Barça to retire Messi’s shirt following his departure to Paris Saint-Germain, However, until others like Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti leave, it is currently the only number that is still available in the first-team squad, where shirts run from 1-24.
FIFAdexerto.com

Viral FIFA 22 TikTok leaks top FUT player ratings: Messi, Mbappe, more

FIFA 22 players will be thrilled to know that Ultimate Team player ratings, including those for Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and other gun players, have surfaced on TikTok. In the lead-up to the latest FIFA title and its first Ultimate Team season, EA SPORTS typically announces the top...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid ready to go after Erling Haaland if they don’t land Kylian Mbappe

With Real Madrid growing increasingly frustrated with the Kylian Mbappe talks, the club could look to try and land Kylian Mbappe instead. Real Madrid and manager Carlo Ancelotti appear ready to make a splash this summer transfer window regardless if Paris Saint-Germain sells them Kylian Mbappe or not. Could the La Liga giants turn their attention elsewhere for a stud striker? That appears to be the case.
Soccersemoball.com

Without Messi, Griezmann gets chance to shine at Barcelona

MADRID (AP) -- As Barcelona continues adjusting to life without Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann gets his best chance yet to take a leading role at the Catalan club. Griezmann will be making his 101st appearance with Barcelona when the club visits Athletic Bilbao in the second round of the Spanish league on Saturday. The French striker finally has the opportunity to take center stage and become a protagonist in Messi's absence.
SoccerBBC

Lionel Messi: No decision on Paris St-Germain debut at Brest on Friday

Paris St-Germain have yet to decide if Lionel Messi will make his much-anticipated debut in Friday's Ligue 1 game at Brest. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, 34, joined PSG on a free transfer last week after leaving Barcelona because of their financial difficulties. He has yet to play a game...
Soccerswiowanewssource.com

MATCHDAY: American flavor in German clash, PSG coy on Messi

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Two American coaches meet when Jesse Marsch’s Leipzig team welcomes Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart to start the Bundesliga’s second round of games. They had contrasting fortunes in the opening round with Stuttgart routing promoted Greuther Fürth 5-1 and Leipzig slumping to a surprising 1-0 loss at Mainz — a team hit by coronavirus infections. Leipzig, which finished second last season, expects to bounce back with a win over Stuttgart, but Matarazzo’s team is full of confidence with Borna Sosa’s crosses doing the damage against Fürth. Sosa set up three goals. Star forward Saša Kalajdžić didn’t play but could return in Leipzig.
SoccerInternational Business Times

Former Barcelona Star Sends Warning To PSG Ahead Of Lionel Messi's Ligue 1 Debut

Former FC Barcelona star Thierry Henry has warned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) regarding Lionel Messi's arrival at Parc des Princes. Messi, who moved from Barcelona to PSG on a free transfer in the 2021 summer transfer window, is set to form one of the lethal attacks in European soccer along with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
SoccerSporting News

Messi & Neymar left out of PSG's squad for Ligue 1 clash with Brest

Goal can confirm that Lionel Messi and Neymar have been left out of Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain squad for their Ligue 1 clash with Brest on Friday. Pochettino has already privately communicated who will be involved at Stade Francis-Le Ble, with Messi missing the cut due to the fact he is still getting up to speed after his summer holidays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy