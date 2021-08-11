Cancel
Video Games

Rogue Company Season 3 Begins With Update 1.69, AKA The Kyoto Job

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi-Rez Studios has lifted the wraps off the Rogue Company update 1.69 patch notes for your viewing pleasure, which launches Season 3 of the game, otherwise known as the Kyoto Job. There’s a heap of new content to tuck into here, including a new Palace map among other goodies. The...

#Rogue Company#Kyoto#Rogues#Silo Point#The Kyoto Job#Palace#Battle Pass Elite Bundle#Ranked Division#Diamond#Knight Level 1 Upgrade
