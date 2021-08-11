Rogue Company Season 3 Begins With Update 1.69, AKA The Kyoto Job

Season 3 of Rogue Company is available now featuring a new map based on Kyoto's historic Nijo castle, the Season 3 battle pass, and more. Check out the latest trailer for the Season 3 battle pass to see what to expect featuring new skins including Dima Sakura, Talon Lone Wolf, Saint Kikuma, Vy Mastermind and more. Season 3 sees Rogue Company traveling to Kyoto, Japan, to find and prevent the Dark Web sale of an experimental weapon stolen from the US military. After the attack on their training base and one of their Rogues, Ronin, got incarcerated, Rogue Company sorely needs a win here to bolster their tarnished public image. The team calls on legendary arms dealer Runway to help with the recovery of the weapon. Runway will join the game as a playable character this September as part of the mid-season update.