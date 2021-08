The Samsung Unpacked event is happening in a day or two but nothing seems to be a surprise anymore, at least unofficially. Specs have been revealed about most of the devices that are expected to be announced on August 11, including the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This time around we’re getting the official covers or cases for the two foldable devices and they might have confirmed some of the leaks as well, particularly about S Pen support for the Galaxy Z Fold3.