Natchitoches Planning and Zoning Commission denies Rowanoak development application
Residents, real estate agents and former fire chief attended the City Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Aug. 10 to voice their concern and opposition over an application by Rowanoak Development LLC, owned by David Strange of Jackson, Miss. The application is for the development of the Glendale Subdivision, which would be located on a 12.436 acre tract of land adjacent to Weaver Elementary on St. Maurice Lane.natchitochesparishjournal.com
