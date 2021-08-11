Cancel
The World Thinks New Yorkers Are Entitled Brats and Frankly, We Should be Embarrassed

In November of 2020, New York State was crowned the title of “Rudest State in America” and you know what? When I read that, it broke my heart. New Yorkers have been mislabeled, I think, as being exceptionally rude. I don't think we're as rude as we are in a hurry. In a hurry to get places, in a hurry to finish projects, in a hurry to end conversations so we can move on to the next thing, but certainly not rude. Some would say New Yorkers are blunt and that can be seen as rude, but when there’s something to do or someplace to be, New Yorkers are masters at mincing words to get a move on, and in all fairness, I can see how that could come across as brash.

