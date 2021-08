We heard from the preseason USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll last week, and now we have the folks from the AP weighing in. The 2021 Preseason Associated Press Poll was released on Monday and your Ohio State Buckeyes are checking in at the same spot the coaches had them: No. 4. Just ahead of OSU are Alabama (1), Oklahoma (2) and Clemson (3). Rounding out the top 10 behind Ohio State are Georgia (5), Texas A&M (6), Iowa State (7), Cincinnati (8), Notre Dame (9) and North Carolina (10).