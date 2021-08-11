Speculator unveils Southern Adirondack Mountain Rescue Training Center

A brand-new cabin, designated as a center for learning, has been built atop Oak Mountain. The Southern Adirondack Mountain Rescue Training Center was unveiled recently in an event attended by state Sen. Jim Tedisco (R,C-Glenville), representatives of the Adirondacks Speculator Region Chamber of Commerce, Oak Mountain ski employees, and more. The facility, which is located in the Hamilton County village of Speculator, will serve as a central location and training hub for members of the rescue industry.