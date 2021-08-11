NRMC OB/GYN Associates Expands

Natchitoches Regional Medical Center (NRMC) is pleased to announce the expansion of NRMC OB/GYN Associates. Joining Dr. Bailey Runkles in the practice are Dr. Martin Aviles, formerly of Natchitoches Women’s Care, and Dr. Moshood Olatinwo, formerly of Summit ObGYN of Natchitoches. NRMC OB/GYN Associates is a highly specialized practice designed to further expand the scope of women’s health services in the region. “With three outstanding OB/GYN specialists working together in one practice along with a highly experienced clinical and support team, all women in our community have immediate access to excellent care close to home,” explained Kirk Soileau, Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Runkles, Dr. Aviles, and Dr. Olatinwo are committed to their patients. They have brought thousands of babies into the world, ensuring great care for moms before, during, and after delivery. Yet they are also excellent diagnosticians of women’s health issues and expert surgeons.