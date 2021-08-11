Cancel
NHL

Johnstown's Everything Ice chosen for Pittsburgh Penguins hockey diversity project

By Russ O'Reilly roreilly@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdyEa_0bOFTtwp00
Tentative layout for the Pittsburgh Penguins Armory project. (submitted by Everything Ice owner John Burley) SUBMITTED IMAGE

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A growing ice rink construction company in Johnstown was tapped by the Pittsburgh Penguins and the city of Pittsburgh to build a rink in an old building in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside section.

The Penguins, the city of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority are building a seasonal hockey rink within the 46,500-square-foot Hunt Armory in Shadyside that would be the first public rink built within the city limits in decades, a Penguins press release said.

Since 2007, Everything Ice Inc. has built permanent rinks worldwide, but company owner John Burley said production has increased since the company this year acquired Magic Ice USA, a leader in seasonal ice rink construction and rentals based in Miami.

Over the next 12 months, Burley said Magic Ice will make about $9 million in sales in the ice rink rentals, including at the Christmas season rink at Pittsburgh’s PPG Plaza. Everything Ice’s permanent rink construction is on track to make an additional $14 million in sales, he said.

The project with the Penguins stems from a grant awarded from the National Hockey League and the NHL Players’ Association to support efforts to increase access to hockey for youth players of color in city neighborhoods, the Penguins said in a press release.

Burley said the ice rink is planned for completion in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0RiE_0bOFTtwp00
John Burley

“The Pittsburgh Penguins have been trying to re-purpose the Hunt Armory into an ice rink,” Burley said. “The Penguins had a relationship with Magic Ice and ourselves, and we are close to home and the best in the business.”

Started in the year 2000, Magic Ice provided rental ice-skating rinks around the world. Brad Holland, vice president for Magic Ice, said in a press release that working with Burley and his team will allow them to serve more customers.

“This is a natural home for Magic Ice, a place where it can thrive in the long term,” Holland said. “This acquisition allows Everything Ice to provide equipment rental and other services not previously offered.”

To account for increased production, Everything Ice has invested in new, automated tooling and machinery at its manufacturing facility in Johnstown. And next spring, Burley said, the company’s offices are moving from Salix to 850 Horner St., Johnstown, a former Penstan Supply building.

The addition of Magic Ice’s operations also means Everything Ice now has locations in the San Francisco Bay area, Miami and Orlando, Florida, and Burley said he has near-term plans to have offices in Boston and Minneapolis.

Everything Ice is currently hiring for numerous positions, including project manager, purchasing agent, welders, fabricators, field technicians, site supervisors and sales executives.

Burley is also involved in other business ventures, including partnering with Punky’s to mass-produce its soft shells at 89 Poplar St., Johnstown. Equipment is slated to be prepared at that location by October, he said.

Burley said he is also set to open a Tom & Chee’s grilled cheese and tomato soup franchise in Pittsburgh’s PPG Plaza. The Cincinnati, Ohio, restaurant franchise has appeared on hit television shows “Man vs. Food Nation,” “The Chew” and ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
