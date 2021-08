Two recent Glenbard East graduates, Tiana Innis and Aubrey Wendorff, had a rare opportunity to play a crucial role in a major conservation effort happening in DuPage County. The Blanding's turtle, also known as Emydoidea blandingii, is a rare native resident in the marshy wetlands of Illinois. The Blanding's is on the state endangered species list in Illinois, and it is under review to be added to the federal list. Several factors have contributed to this endangered status, but habitat loss and fragmentation are the primary driving forces behind the diminishing numbers of this animal in DuPage County.