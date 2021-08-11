iOS 15 will make your AirPods act like AirTags
Not only to the iPhone, but iOS 15 also brings a number of features to the AirPods. Features like Conversation Boost help people with mild hearing challenges by beaming sound into their ears, and Announce Notifications that brings new notifications directly to your ears are pretty useful. But, according to 9to5Mac, Apple is adding one more feature to AirPods in the iOS 15 update that will make it traceable via Find My — just like AirTags.pocketnow.com
Comments / 0