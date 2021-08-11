iOS 15 will make your AirPods act like AirTags

Apple could be releasing a new iPhone this fall, but are the rumored updates enough to make a trade-up worth it. Depending on your personal must-have phone features and your budget, the upcoming iPhone SE 3 or last year's iPhone 12 may be good enough. But if you're looking for the latest Apple upgrade, the new iPhone, said to be called the iPhone 13, may be for you. We don't know for sure what the iPhone 13 will have to offer or how its specs compare to the iPhone 12, but here's what we know based on the rumors we've heard so far.