Thought Industries Integrates Bongo Video Assessments for Richer Customer Learning Experiences

By PRNewswire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThought Industries, the world’s #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), announced interactive video assessments from Bongo are now available through the Thought Industries CLM platform. The video assessments build on the platform’s scalable education tools, offering experiential learning and soft skill development training within a real-world context to increase confidence and enhance learning outcomes for customers, partners and professionals.

