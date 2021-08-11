Thought Industries Integrates Bongo Video Assessments for Richer Customer Learning Experiences

Heading back to the classroom as an adult may well be a daunting task, especially if you have been out of the loop for a long time. It may seem even scarier if you are going to be completing an online course and you don’t really know how it will work or what to expect. It may seem very alien from the world of the physical classroom, and maybe you are not as computer literate as you could be. What you need to remember is that online learning is only growing in popularity and that is for people of all ages. Also, with the need for online learning skyrocketing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, new online teaching methods are required and therefore are being produced at rapid rates. People are working round the clock and finding ways to translate traditional teaching methods onto the online learning experience. Many people who started a course in a physical classroom are having to finish the course online because of the pandemic. Also, employers are encouraging their employees who are currently working from home to take up online training. That means if you are thinking about taking up an online learning course, there has never been a better time. So, with all that in mind, we are going to discuss a few ways you can maximize your online learning experience in order to effectively learn your craft.