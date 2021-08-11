Cancel
U.S. Politics

Biden nominates Elizabeth Prelogar for Solicitor General

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar for Solicitor General at the Department of Justice, the White House said in a statement early on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Joe Biden
