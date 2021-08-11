Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

WalkMe Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Drive Growth in APAC and EMEA

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTech industry veterans Sandie Overtveld and Simon Blunn to lead company’s expansion into key markets. WalkMe Ltd., a leading provider of digital adoption platforms, today announced the appointments of Sandie Overtveld as Vice President & General Manager of APAC, and Simon Blunn as Vice President & General Manager of EMEA. WalkMe brought the two leaders on board to address accelerated demand for digital adoption solutions within their respective regions as more organizations turn to these technologies to recognize more value from their digital transformations.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emea#Apac#Walkme#Enterprise Software#Drive Growth#Walkme#Ceo Co Founder#Strategic Enterprise#Emea Apac#Hewlett Packard#Marketing Technology News#Saviynt#Vp General#Datarobot#Hp#Armed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
Country
South Africa
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Related
Softwaremartechseries.com

LENSEC Announces Integration With Open Options

LENSEC, a pioneer in video management software, announced a partnership with Open Options to provide flexibility and greater efficiency when combining Perspective VMS® and DNA Fusion™ access control software. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Harshit Jain MD, Founder and Global CEO at Doceree. The integration between PVMS software by...
Businessmartechseries.com

RumbleOn Announces Matthew McCartin as Chief Marketing Officer

30+ year Industry Veteran brings Robust Experience from Iconic Lifestyle Brands, Multinational Companies and Leaders in Omnichannel Distribution. RumbleOn, Inc, the e-commerce company using innovative technology to simplify how dealers and consumers buy, sell, trade or finance pre-owned vehicles, announced a strategic hire to its executive leadership team, Matthew McCartin as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). McCartin will report to RumbleOn’s CEO Marshall Chesrown, effective September 7, 2021.
Businessmartechseries.com

Talon, MadHive Partner to Unite OOH, OTT Advertising

Independent Out of Home (OOH) media specialist Talon is rolling out a new connected video offering that unifies over-the-top (OTT) and digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. As such, Talon is joining forces with MadHive to connect digital audiences across two of the fastest growing advertising channels in the U.S. — OTT and DOOH.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

David Droga, CEO And Creative Chairman, Accenture Interactive (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture (ACN) - Get Report has appointed acclaimed creative icon David Droga, founder and chairman of Droga5, as Accenture Interactive's new CEO and creative chairman, effective September 1, 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005270/en/. Brian Whipple, who has led Accenture Interactive for the last...
Marketsmartechseries.com

Epsilon Appoints Leader for Market Expansion in Middle East & Africa

Saira Mehdi Joins Team to Ramp-Up New Business and Product Growth in the region. Epsilon, a global leader in outcome-based marketing, announced the appointment of Saira Mehdi as the Sales Director for the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, effective immediately. Saira will own the mandate for top line revenue growth, drive new business opportunities for Epsilon’s products and solutions and grow the company’s client base in the region. She will also play a significant role in positioning Epsilon as a premier martech and adtech player in MEA.
Businessmartechseries.com

HCL Appoints New Leader in Brazil to Fuel Latin American Growth

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has appointed Fabiano Funari as the country head for Brazil. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Rikin Diwan, SVP of Marketing at Thimble. “With HCL’s presence in Latin America, we’ll be able to continue to deliver top services to new and existing...
Businessmartechseries.com

Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer

Maxar Technologies , a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, announced it has appointed Colleen Campbell as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Campbell most recently served as Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Alion Science and Technology, a leading defense contractor specializing in AI, C5ISR,...
Economymartechseries.com

Taboola Launches New Premium Advertisers Programme For Brands And Agencies Across EMEA

Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, has today announced its new Premium Advertisers Programme to empower brands and agencies with best practices to increase customer acquisition, platform adoption, campaign success, and growth potential across Taboola’s platform.
Businessmartechseries.com

Dentsu Expands Global Google Technology Practice with Two Leadership Appointments

New roles will oversee Google technology partnerships, sales, and client solutions across dentsu. dentsu international has appointed two senior leaders to its Global Google Technology practice; Alex Langshur will be the practice lead, with Seth Hammac appointed the practice growth lead. Together, Langshur and Hammac will drive partner relationships, growth opportunities, and integrated marketing and advertising technology solutions for clients.
Businessmartechseries.com

TuneIn Promotes Deanna Grams to Chief People Officer, Positioning the Company for Global Growth

The promotion demonstrates TuneIn’s commitment to employee excellence as the company enhances its executive leadership team. TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, announced that Deanna Grams has been promoted to Chief People Officer. She was previously Senior Vice President, People Operations, with over seven years dedicated to TuneIn. This internal promotion demonstrates TuneIn’s mission and commitment to employee empowerment as the company accelerates growth and aims to reinvent radio for a digital-first world.
Businessmartechseries.com

Emotive Appoints Software Exec Matt Cooley As President and COO

Cooley’s leadership experience with multiple high growth companies through $100M ARR and IPO encouraged the early investor to double down on Emotive during hypergrowth. Emotive, the first and only conversational text message platform for eCommerce brands, announced that it has hired Matt Cooley as the company’s new President and COO on the heels of its $50M Series B raise and explosive 466% revenue growth during 2020.
Marketsmartechseries.com

3Q Digital Releases 2021 Growth Marketing Report

Report shares results of nationwide study of 400 senior marketing leaders. 3Q Digital, the disruptive growth marketing agency that transforms brands into market leaders, announced the release of its 2021 Growth Marketing Report. This in-depth report reinforces 3Q Digital’s forward-thinking vision of growth marketing and is the result of extensive survey research, data analysis and innovative marketing strategies conducted over the past year.
Businessmartechseries.com

Joveo Named to Inc. Magazine’s List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Joveo Ranks 1369 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 348 Percent. Joveo, the global leader in programmatic job advertising, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Joveo debuts at 1369 on the Inc. 5000 list, joining the company of many well-known brands, such as Microsoft, Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, and Patagonia, which gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Businessmartechseries.com

NICE CXone Wins UK National Innovation Award for Remote Management of Customer Interactions

CXone recognized for innovative features and services supporting contact center agility and business continuity designed for today’s work from anywhere requirements. NICE announced that it has been selected as the winner in the “Remote Management of Customer Interactions” category of the 2021 UK National Innovation Awards®. The company was recognized for its breakthrough innovations with NICE CXone, the world’s leading cloud customer experience platform, helping contact centers ensure business continuity and agility in a remote workforce environment. The 2021 UK National Innovation Awards®, presented by the Directors Club United Kingdom, focused on work-from-home business solutions from around the world that impacted customer experience, employee engagement and operational performance.
Businessmartechseries.com

An Industry-Leading Partnership – IDBS Expands its Analytics Capabilities with Tableau

IDBS, a leading R&D technology and solutions provider and Tableau, the world’s leading analytics platform, announced a strategic partnership to integrate Tableau into the IDBS suite of products. The collaboration will be based on embedding Tableau’s visual and analytics capabilities into the IDBS product offerings. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
Businessmartechseries.com

Fermín Serna Joins Databricks as Chief Security Officer

Former Citrix and Google security executive brings decades of deep technical knowledge to the high-growth pioneer of the data lakehouse. Databricks, the Data and AI company, today announced the appointment of longtime software executive and seasoned security chief, Fermín Serna, as the company’s new Chief Security Officer (CSO). Serna will lead Databricks’ high-impact network, platform and user security programs along with governance and compliance efforts as the company expands its platform capabilities and positions itself for the next phase of growth.
Businessmartechseries.com

Litera Acquires Concep to Help Firms Grow With Data-driven Insights About Their Client Engagements

Litera, a global leader in legal technology solutions, today announced it has acquired Concep, a leading provider of B2B relationship marketing technology for law firms, corporations, and professional and financial services. Marketing Technology News: SIGKDD Honors Groundbreaking Achievements in Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining. “We are excited to become part...

Comments / 0

Community Policy