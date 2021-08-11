WalkMe Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Drive Growth in APAC and EMEA
Tech industry veterans Sandie Overtveld and Simon Blunn to lead company’s expansion into key markets. WalkMe Ltd., a leading provider of digital adoption platforms, today announced the appointments of Sandie Overtveld as Vice President & General Manager of APAC, and Simon Blunn as Vice President & General Manager of EMEA. WalkMe brought the two leaders on board to address accelerated demand for digital adoption solutions within their respective regions as more organizations turn to these technologies to recognize more value from their digital transformations.martechseries.com
Comments / 0