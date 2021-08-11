Cancel
Public Safety

BSF seizes 8.5 kg cannabis, prohibited cough syrup

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuwahati (Assam) [India], August 11 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 8.5 kg cannabis, 208 bottles of prohibited cough syrup and 12 bottles of liquor in various operations at the India-Bangladesh border in the wee hours on Wednesday. The operation was conducted by BSF's 75 and 192 Battalion troops...

Public Safetydallassun.com

BSF apprehends 10 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally cross

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday apprehended 10 Bangladeshis, including five children and four women when they were trying to illegally cross India-Bangladesh International Border without any valid documents. They were apprehended by the BSF troops of 192 Battalion under the Guwahati frontier,...
IndiaBirmingham Star

BSF foils smuggling on India-B'desh border

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday foiled an attempt of drug smuggling and seized 25 kg cannabis, which was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh. BSF's 75th Battalion deputed at Border Outpost (BOP) Satbhandari under Guwahati frontier thwarted the smuggling attAempt during a...
Indiathedallasnews.net

BSF seizes 9.8 kg cannabis along India-B'desh border

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized 9.8 kg cannabis and 146 bottles of prohibited cough syrup along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam in various operations. The operations were conducted by BSF's 38 and 47 Battalion troops under the aegis of Guwahati Frontier.
Public SafetyLas Vegas Herald

NCB seized 1.050 kg Coccaine from Mumbai Airport worth 10 C

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has seized over one kilogramme of Cocaine valuing approximately Rs 10 crores in the illicit international market. Acting on a secret input that one suspect person who carrying cocaine is coming to Mumbai, a team of NCB Mumbai intercepted...
Aerospace & Defensealbuquerqueexpress.com

BSF warns about drone threats in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 17 (ANI): Referring to the continuous threat of drones from the international border adjoining Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, Border Security Force (BSF) Rajasthan Frontier on Monday said there is the possibility of threats in villages closer to border areas of Rajasthan. Speaking to...
Public Safetydallassun.com

Unable to pay debt, Bangladeshi escapes to India

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Unable to repay his loan, a Bangladeshi national escaped with his family from his hometown to illegally enter India but was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) while he was crossing the India-Bangladesh International Border (IB). Troops of 99 Batallion of BSF apprehended...
Indiadallassun.com

BSF exchanges sweets with Bangladesh forces on I-Day

Phulbari (West Bengal) [India], August 15 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) 51 Battalion exchanged sweets with 18 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the India-Bangladesh border in Phulbari on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag and delivered the customary Address to...
Petsdallassun.com

ITBP, dogs of Indian embassy in Afghanistan return to India

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Three sniffer dogs Maya, Ruby and Bobby have returned to India after serving three years with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) commandos in Afghanistan. The three ITBP sniffer dogs were airlifted along with 99 commandos of the ITBP, 30 diplomats and 21 civilians from Kabul...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Societybirminghamnews.net

India has an opportunity to set new targets, pave new ways

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): While hoisting the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijaywada on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said that India has an opportunity to set new targets and pave new ways. Speaking...
Foreign Policytexasgopvote.com

Fake FBI, DEA Badges from China Seized at Chicago Mail Facility, Says CBP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found several packages from China containing counterfeit Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI badges. The fake badges were destined to various locations around the country. CBP officers assigned to the Chicago International Mail Branch (IMF) on August 13 and 15 found packages containing fake federal...
Public Safetybitcoin.com

Brazilian Federal Police Launch Nationwide Operation Against Crypto-Related Money Laundering

The Brazilian Federal Police launched Operation Compliance, a probe against cryptocurrency-related money laundering crimes last week. The probe resulted in the execution of several seizure warrants across the country, involving 150 federal policemen active in five different cities. Operation Compliance came about by way of an investigation that identified cryptocurrency-related money laundering crimes on the internet starting in 2018.
Educationbirminghamnews.net

Podar International School sets up six new schools

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Podar International School, a pioneer in the field of international education and consistently ranked as one of the top 10 international day schools in India has been on an expansion spree having opened six news schools across Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh in 2021 - 22.
Indiabirminghamnews.net

We have to keep our unity, integrity intact: CDS Rawat

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Indian armed forces will take strong action against organisations that will try to hamper our unity while adding that "We have to keep unity and integrity intact."While addressing an event organised by the Ministry of Defence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Rawat said that after attaining freedom, India was forced to enhance the capabilities of its armed forces in the wake of attacks.
Sportsbirminghamnews.net

Cricket for India sees meteoric rise in digital following

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): From kids playing on the streets using wooden boards as bats and cardboard boxes as wickets, to the lights, glory and excitement that comes with global tournaments like the Cricket World Cup or the IPL T20 and the grit, endurance and sheer sportsmanship that is a 5-day test match, there can be no denying that cricket flows through the veins and resides deep in the heart of almost every Indian citizen, in India and Indian origin around the world!Amongst those aficionados of the sport are those true blue fans that take their passion off the pitch and follow along with the lives and loves of players, knowing where they take their vacations, what their favourite food is, who's having a baby and who just bought a new apartment.
Protestsbirminghamnews.net

World protests against Taliban's seizure ofAfghan territor

Ottawa [Canada], August 15 (ANI): Multiple protests were held in Australia, Canada, the UK and Austria on Sunday against the Taliban's seizure of key regions and brutal offensive in Afghanistan. Afghan diaspora and other people living in Canada, Australia, Manchester and Vienna staged protests against the Taliban, denouncing their aggressive...

