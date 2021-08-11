BSF seizes 8.5 kg cannabis, prohibited cough syrup

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): From kids playing on the streets using wooden boards as bats and cardboard boxes as wickets, to the lights, glory and excitement that comes with global tournaments like the Cricket World Cup or the IPL T20 and the grit, endurance and sheer sportsmanship that is a 5-day test match, there can be no denying that cricket flows through the veins and resides deep in the heart of almost every Indian citizen, in India and Indian origin around the world!Amongst those aficionados of the sport are those true blue fans that take their passion off the pitch and follow along with the lives and loves of players, knowing where they take their vacations, what their favourite food is, who's having a baby and who just bought a new apartment.