It has been quite a day on social media with a video circulating of an unruly passenger on Frontier Airlines getting taped to a seat after an inflight altercation with the crew. The passenger is shown on video to have gotten verbally irate, assaulted the flight crew, and then was restrained in a seat for the remainder of the flight. Upon arrival in Miami, he was met with security personnel who took him into custody. Incidents like these are becoming more frequent, and here is what that says about travel in 2021.