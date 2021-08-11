I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Remains Closed 13 Days After Mudslides, Engineers Get A Look At Structural Damage

(CBS4) – Good weather in Glenwood Canyon means crews are making good progress in cleaning up debris after mudslides closed Interstate 70 through the canyon. A 46 mile stretch of Interstate 70 has now been closed in western Colorado from Dotsero (Exit 133) to Glenwood Springs (Exit 116) for 13 days.

Getting the mud, rocks and trees off the highway has given engineers better access to examine the damage. CDOT got a close look at the damage at Blue Gulch (MM 123.5).

Engineers now believe it can open one westbound lane after more material is removed and safety devices like temporary barriers and rockfall protection is installed. They also said they should be able to open one eastbound lane after after approximately 100 feet of roadway embankment and temporary asphalt pavement is reconstructed and safety devices are in place.

Crews are also focused on cleaning large box culverts. West of Hanging Lake Tunnel crews are working to uncover a buried box culvert and start making a pad for “super sacks” or bags of bedding sand. That pad is to the north of roadway and should protect against future debris flows.

The Federal Highway Administration has already released the expedited funds request from the governor’s office, releasing $11.6 million of the $116 million request . Those funds came the day after Gov. Jared Polis made the request.

“We are thrilled to have such close coordination with our federal partners to ensure federal resources are quickly on their way to Colorado,” said Polis in a news release.

“Crews and staff across state government are working in all-hands-on-deck mode to deal with the devastating damage to Glenwood Canyon and I-70, and having the same level of support from federal partners at the Federal Highway Administration ensures we can keep working at a rapid pace to restore this economic and recreation highway.”

“CDOT’s maintenance teams have made great progress in recovery operations, allowing our engineers to make similar strides in developing a plan to reopen I-70,” CDOT Director Shoshana Lew said in the same release.

“Thanks to the fast and strong support of our federal delegation as well as the backing of FHWA, CDOT can continue to work quickly with the assurance that resources will remain available. I want to add a special thanks to FHWA Colorado Division staff who have provided technical support throughout this incident and helped smooth the process to help deliver this quick support.”

Why Are There Mudslides In Glenwood Canyon In 2021?

Several mud and debris flows in Glenwood Canyon have happened during heavy rainstorms this summer, but none were as destructive as the ones on July 29. The mudslides are a result of the Grizzly Creek Fire , which burned up and down the canyon walls in 2020. The 32,631 acre fire left a burn scar on the blackened canyonside that has little plant grown in it to keep the soil from eroding when heavy rainstorms pass through.

What Is The Recommended Detour Around The Closure?

CDOT recommends drivers take the alternative route to get around the I-70 closure. That route is to the north of the canyon and adds approximately 2.5 hours to the drive in either direction.

“It’s just not an ideal place for short detours,” said CDOT Region 3 Transportation Director Mike Goolsby in July.

The following is the route to take:

WESTBOUND I-70: Motorists coming from the Denver metro area or Interstate 25 can travel westbound on I-70 to Silverthorne, then turn north onto Highway 9. In Kremmling, travelers should turn onto westbound Highway 40 towards Steamboat Springs. After reaching Craig, motorists can return south via Highway 13 towards Rifle. Access to I-70 westbound is at Rifle.

EASTBOUND I-70: Motorists traveling eastbound from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver metro area by traveling north from Rifle on Highway 13 to Craig. From there, head east on Highway 40 through Steamboat Springs. Either take Highway 131 south to Wolcott and onto I-70 from there or continue on Highway 40 through to Kremmling and head south on Highway 9, then join up with eastbound I-70 again at Silverthorne.

