Excessive heat builds in the coming days

We are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Henri as it approaches our area Sunday into Monday. As of the latest update at 5pm on Thursday, August 19th, Henri is still a tropical storm with sustained winds of 65 mph, gusting to 75 mph. The forecast track brings it near southern New England on Sunday as a category 1 hurricane, weakening to a tropical storm as it passes our area. There is still some uncertainty as to the exact path the storm takes. Many forecast models take the center of the storm just southeast of our area, with some impacts in the form of rain & wind. However, a more direct impact is not off the table just yet.