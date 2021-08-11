Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Excessive heat builds in the coming days

By Chelsea Priest
ABC6.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlready very warm and muggy outside this morning with heat building as the day progresses. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog to start the day but hazy sunshine will break through for the afternoon. Highs will make it into the upper 80s and low 90s farthest inland, low 80s at the beaches. With the high humidity factor, we’ll feel even warmer. A HEAT ADVISORY in effect for the area today. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows staying in the 70s, you can also expect patchy fog to develop.

www.abc6.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentABC6.com

Rain today, Watching Henri for Sunday into Monday

Overcast with some lingering showers this afternoon after heavy rain moved through parts of the area this morning. Highs today will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. It will also be breezy from the south, gusts 20-25MPH at times. Tonight will stay overcast with some spotty showers lingering. It will be humid with lows staying in the low 70s.
EnvironmentABC6.com

Watching Tropical Storm Henri for Sunday/Monday

We are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Henri as it approaches our area Sunday into Monday. As of the latest update at 5pm on Thursday, August 19th, Henri is still a tropical storm with sustained winds of 65 mph, gusting to 75 mph. The forecast track brings it near southern New England on Sunday as a category 1 hurricane, weakening to a tropical storm as it passes our area. There is still some uncertainty as to the exact path the storm takes. Many forecast models take the center of the storm just southeast of our area, with some impacts in the form of rain & wind. However, a more direct impact is not off the table just yet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy