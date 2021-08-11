Excessive heat builds in the coming days
Already very warm and muggy outside this morning with heat building as the day progresses. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog to start the day but hazy sunshine will break through for the afternoon. Highs will make it into the upper 80s and low 90s farthest inland, low 80s at the beaches. With the high humidity factor, we’ll feel even warmer. A HEAT ADVISORY in effect for the area today. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows staying in the 70s, you can also expect patchy fog to develop.www.abc6.com
Comments / 0