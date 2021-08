Kohli knows Moeen well from their time together at Royal Challengers Bangalore and is well versed in the threat he brings as a finger spinner and lower-order hitter. Moeen, 34, played a key role in England's home series wins in 2014 and 2018 but has been used as a white-ball specialist for most of the past two years and was only recalled to the squad after last week's draw at Trent Bridge.