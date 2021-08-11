Cancel
Public Safety

BSF seizes 8.5 kg cannabis, prohibited cough syrup

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuwahati (Assam) [India], August 11 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 8.5 kg cannabis, 208 bottles of prohibited cough syrup and 12 bottles of liquor in various operations at the India-Bangladesh border in the wee hours on Wednesday. The operation was conducted by BSF's 75 and 192 Battalion troops...

CBS DFW

Agents Seize $182K In Fentanyl At Texas-Mexico Border From US Citizen

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Brownsville Port of Entry seized $182,000 in fentanyl from a 50-year-old U.S. citizen applying for entry into the country on August 13. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) “Our frontline officers employed an effective combination of inspections experience, technology, high tech tools which contributed to a significant seizure of fentanyl in the passenger vehicle environment,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. The seizure happened at Veterans International Bridge when the man, who’s from Brownsville tried to drive through in his Ford truck. The truck was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a non-intrusive imaging system, CBP officers found five packages that contained a total of 13.44 pounds of fentanyl hidden. They officers removed the packages. CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the truck, arrested the driver and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation
