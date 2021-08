More than 70 duffers hit the links at the Bunker Hill Golf Club August 16 to raise money for the district’s teachers. The event was the inaugural golf outing hosted by the Franklin Township Warrior Educational Foundation, a 2-year-old non-profit formed by “a group of parents, former educators, representatives of the FTEA, FTASA, FTPS Administration, and the Board of Education who were interested in enriching education in the District by providing additional resources to support innovative and inspiring programs,” according to the foundation’s web site.