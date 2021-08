The Abandoned application for PS5 has not been launched this Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. (CEST), as planned by the Blue Blox Game Studios itself. And it is still not available at this time. With the community of players turned upside down and expectant for fourteen minutes, at 21:14 (CEST) came the first official message from the team led by Hasan Kahraman, in which they assured that a “technical problem” was preventing the launch of the app.