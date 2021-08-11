Cancel
Health

India in talks to buy 50 million doses of Pfizer vaccine – WSJ

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -India is in talks to buy 50 million doses of Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/india-looks-to-western-covid-19-vaccines-to-ease-supply-shortage-11628674884?mod=latest_headlines on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Pfizer and the Indian health ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comments. The...

Health
Pfizer
Johnson & Johnson
Economy
Moderna
India
AstraZeneca
Vaccines
Medical Sciencegentside.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Study links the Pfizer jab to facial paralysis

While the benefits of getting inoculated against COVID vastly outweigh the risks, scientists have nevertheless been examining all the potential side effects that could come with vaccination. A recent study, published in The Lancet Infectious Disease journal, has linked two COVID vaccines to a condition that temporarily paralyses the face.
Hunter Cabot

New Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine Side Effects Being Studied in Europe

Vaccines Face Safety Probe After Reports of New Adverse Effects. Another bump in the road for the mRNA vaccines. In June 2021, the FDA required Pfizer-BioNech and Moderna put a warning label on their vaccines, alerting users to a rare possible side effect of heart inflammation in some individuals. After an intensive study, regulators concluded that the benefits outweighed the risks.
Public HealthFast Company

When will Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine recipients get a booster?

The Biden administration announced on August 18 that Americans will be able to get COVID vaccine booster shots beginning in late September. But that’s just for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Did you get the Johnson & Johnson? You’re still in limbo: The government is still waiting for more data from ongoing trials. But some doctors argue that J&J recipients should have the option to get a second vaccine now.
Industrytheintelligencer.com

Mixing your Johnson & Johnson shot with others might or might not be necessary

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine might be losing its grip on its "one and done" moniker. Because of the delta variant and its intensity, the Johnson & Johnson shot has come into question lately, making those who received it ponder its effectiveness compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. It has left some people to wonder if getting the Pfizer or Moderna shot after receiving Johnson & Johnson is a safe avenue.
Public Healthkrcgtv.com

HyVee offering third dose of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines for those eligible

HyVee Grocery Stores announced they are providing a free third Covid-19 vaccine dose to eligible patients. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the third dose is recommended for severely to moderately immunocompromised individuals at this time. People seeking the third dose will...
Medical & Biotechwhtc.com

Rentschler ready to start commercial production of CureVac COVID-19 shot

BERLIN (Reuters) – German contract drug manufacturer Rentschler Biopharma is in final preparations to start commercial production of CureVac’s COVID-19 vaccine, its chief executive said, despite uncertainty over whether the shot will gain European Union approval. Based in Laupheim in southern Germany, Rentschler has built a dedicated production suite for...
Industrywhtc.com

Rocket builder United Launch Alliance to mandate COVID vaccine from Sept. 1 – CNBC

(Reuters) – Rocket builder United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, will require all employees to receive vaccinations against COVID-19 from Sept. 1, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/19/united-launch-alliance-requiring-covid-19-vaccines-sept-1.html on Thursday, citing a company-wide email. ULA, Boeing and Lockheed did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests...
BusinessWDEZ 101.9 FM

SoftBank sells 11.4 million shares of DoorDash – source

(Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp sold 11.4 million shares of food delivery company DoorDash Inc, marketed via Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. They were priced at around $182.95 each, a Bloomberg report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-19/doordash-block-worth-2-2-billion-is-said-offered-by-softbank-ksizv6i1?sref=WJKVI5nK said, valuing the sale at around $2.2 billion. Shares...
Public Healthwhtc.com

Philippines earmarks $899 million for COVID-19 booster shots

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines is allotting 45.3 billion pesos ($899 million) for COVID-19 booster shots under its 2022 budget, an official said, even as health authorities have yet to conclude there is a need for a third dose. “We have a budget entry for a booster shot for all...
Deerfield, ILchaindrugreview.com

Walgreens now administering third dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

DEERFIELD, Ill.– Walgreens is now administering an additional dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to certain immunocompromised individuals, following Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Individuals recommended for additional vaccination include those who are moderately to.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

