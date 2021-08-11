Economic Impact of U.S. - Mexico Border Closure

At the opening general session for the 2021 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show, which is taking place this week at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, AAHOA revealed the results of a two-year study conducted in partnership with Oxford Economics to understand the influence and economic impact of the association’s nearly 20,000 members. The study analyzed the share of U.S. hotels and rooms owned by AAHOA Members, hotel operations, hotel guest ancillary spending, capital investment, and indirect and induced impacts supported by AAHOA hotels in other parts of the U.S. economy, using data provided by Longwoods International, STR, and Lodging Econometrics. Among its findings, the study reported that AAHOA member-owned hotels account for 60 percent of all hotels in the United States—totaling 34,260 properties and 3.1 million guestrooms.
