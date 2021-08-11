Cancel
Economic Impact of U.S. - Mexico Border Closure

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-essential travel across the land border between the US and Mexico remains restricted for 17 months and continues on the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This could have devastating impacts on Mexico’s tourism industry, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Tourism Source Market Insight –...

U.S. Politicslyndentribune.com

Canada opens border to U.S. citizens

WHATCOM – After nearly 17 months of closures, the Canadian government opened the country’s border to fully vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9. According to a July 19 news release by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the border reopens to fully vaccinated travelers all around the world on Sept. 7. That news release can be seen in its entirety at https://travel.gc.ca/travel-covid.
WorldWWLP 22News

Canadian Border to reopen Monday: What U.S. travelers need to know

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On August 9 at midnight, United States residents will once again be able to travel to the neighbor to the North. According to the Government of Canada, for all those fully vaccinated, some exemption will be imposed. This includes mandatory quarantines, hotel stopovers for air travelers and the day-eight testing requirement. These individuals must also have no symptoms or signs of COVID-19, have received the full series of a COVID-19 vaccine 14-days prior to entering Canada, with proof uploaded onto ArriveCAN and meet all other entry requirements.
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Mexico Says U.S. Is Sending 8.5 Million Shots Amid Border Talks

The U.S. will send Mexico a new batch of as many as 8.5 million vaccines from. as both countries step up efforts to fight a surge of Covid-19 cases and reopen the border. Mexico will receive 3.5 million Moderna shots and as many as 5 million AstraZeneca vaccines from the U.S., Foreign Affairs Minister.
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Mexico Could Feel the Loss of US Travelers As COVID-19 Restrictions Persist

Non-essential travel across the land border between the US and Mexico remains restricted 17 months on from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and this could have devastating impacts for Mexico’s tourism industry, says GlobalData. GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Tourism Source Market Insight – United States’, reveals that in 2020, the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico's Lopez Obrador discusses COVID-19, border, migration with U.S. VP Harris

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris held a productive call on Monday that encompassed immigration, the U.S.-Mexico border and the battle against COVID-19. In a brief statement on Twitter, Lopez Obrador said the conversation, which started around 4 p.m. (2100 GMT), had been "good" and that he would provide more details on Tuesday.
Public Healtheverythinglubbock.com

Crossing into Canada: New COVID-19 checklist for US travelers starts Monday

OTTAWA, Ontario (WOOD) — For the first time since March 2020, Canada will open its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. tourists Monday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the move to ease border restrictions in mid-July. The plan calls for mandatory randomized COVID-19 testing of fully vaccinated travelers at designated ports of entry.
Traveleturbonews.com

Mexico Tourism Hurt by US Non-Essential Travel Restrictions

While the Mexican Government is allowing travel into the country, restrictions on outbound travel are being applied by the US. Mexico could feel the loss of US travelers as COVID-19 restrictions persist. In 2020, the US spent the most on outbound travel with average spend per resident totaling $3,505. Canada...
EducationForeign Policy

Mexico’s School Closures Are Increasing Inequality

CELTÚN, Mexico—As Mary Carmen Che Chi parked her car next to the small school building on a Monday morning in May, the few children around chatted impatiently before lining up for the routine hand wash between their two classrooms. They had been waiting for two long weeks to see her and her colleague José Manuel Cen Kauil.
TravelPosted by
Reuters

U.S. eases COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada -State Department

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has lowered the COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada to "Level 2 Exercise Increased Caution", according to a statement on Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also eased Canada's travel recommendation rating to Level 2. Despite the change, the...
Carsntvhoustonnews.com

U.S.-Canada border reopens after 16 months of closure

For the first time in 16 months, U.S. visitors could drive into Canada to shop or visit on Monday (August 9), after Canada reopened its border, lifting its COVID-19 travel ban to fully vaccinated U.S. visitors entering for nonessential travel. Lines of vehicles waited to drive through the New York...
U.S. Politicsriograndeguardian.com

IBC executive: Reopen U.S.-Mexico border; travel ban is killing our economy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The travel ban on so-called non-essential travel between the U.S. and Mexico has been “devastating” for many businesses on the border. This is the assessment of Hector Cerna, IBC Bank’s president for the Eagle Pass market. “All along the Texas-Mexico border, hundreds of small businesses have shuttered...
Dallas, TXLodging

AAHOA Releases Study on Members’ Influence and Economic Impact

At the opening general session for the 2021 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show, which is taking place this week at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, AAHOA revealed the results of a two-year study conducted in partnership with Oxford Economics to understand the influence and economic impact of the association’s nearly 20,000 members. The study analyzed the share of U.S. hotels and rooms owned by AAHOA Members, hotel operations, hotel guest ancillary spending, capital investment, and indirect and induced impacts supported by AAHOA hotels in other parts of the U.S. economy, using data provided by Longwoods International, STR, and Lodging Econometrics. Among its findings, the study reported that AAHOA member-owned hotels account for 60 percent of all hotels in the United States—totaling 34,260 properties and 3.1 million guestrooms.

