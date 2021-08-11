Cancel
TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Aug 10

 8 days ago

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 73.2 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning with an average yield of 3.06 tonnes per hectare, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Aug 10) All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 73.2 55.1 12.7 Crop, as of same date 73.5 57.6 11.2 in 2020 Yield, tonnes/hectare 3.06 3.34 2.67 Yield, as of same date 3.43 3.67 3.08 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 23.9 16.5 4.8 hectares Harvested area, as of 21.4 15.7 3.6 same date in 2020 (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. corn and soybean crops go backward, USDA reports

U.S. corn and soybean crop conditions drop. Overall, both crops’ progress remains only slightly above their five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 73% of its corn crop in the dough stage vs. 68% five-year average. Also, 22% of the nation’s corn...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Crimea boosts grain crop by 48% in 2021

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Crimea raised its grain production by 48% to 1.5 million tonnes in 2021 compared with the year before due to favourable weather, Interfax news agency reported, citing the local agriculture ministry. Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and Kyiv wants the territory...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Russia’s Battle for the Black Sea

Why Moscow’s Moves Could Determine the Future of Navigation. On July 25, President Vladimir Putin gave a rousing speech in St. Petersburg to mark the 325th anniversary of the founding of Russia’s navy. Speaking in front of a statue of the fleet’s founder (and Putin’s favorite tsar), Peter the Great, he declared, “Today, the Russian Navy has everything it needs to secure the defense of our native country and our national interests. We are capable of detecting any submarine, surface or airborne adversary and dealing them an imminent strike if necessary.”
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy sag on broad commodities weakness; U.S. rains eyed

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures fell about 2% on Thursday, following broad declines in commodities including crude oil and metals tied to fears about slowing global growth, analysts said. Pressure also stemmed from forecasts for rains in northwestern portions of the Midwest that could improve...
Agriculture104.1 WIKY

Researcher sees 4% loss to Brazil’s 2022 coffee crop from frosts

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The frost events that hit coffee fields in Brazil in recent weeks will cause a loss of around 4% to production in the next season, according to forecaster Tropical Research Services (TRS) in a webcast organized by Intercontinental Exchange Inc . “The frosts were moderate events,...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed drops in June

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed fell to 47.5% in June, compared with 49.3% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Jun-2021 May-2021 Jun-2020 Total Shipments 2,004,523 1,929,267 1,942,430 Main Ingredients Corn 47.5% 47.8% 49.3% Sorghum 1.1% 1.2% 1.5% Wheat 1.7% 1.7% 1.5% Barley 3.7% 3.6% 3.5% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Rashmi Aich)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rebound from 2-week low, set for weekly loss

CANBERRA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures on Friday rebounded from a more than two-week low touched in the previous session, though the oilseed was poised to record weekly losses as rains eased concerns about U.S. crops. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine 2021/22 grain exports seen rising to 57 mln T, says APK-Inform

KYIV, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine is likely to increase its grain exports to 57 million tonnes in the 2021/22 July-June season from 45.5 million tonnes in 2020/21 thanks to a bigger harvest, analyst APK-Inform said on Wednesday. The exports are likely to include 21.1 million tonnes of wheat, 4.4...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat steadies after pullback as demand stirs

* CBOT, Paris wheat edge up after pullback from 8-1/2 year highs * Chart support, importer tenders help wheat futures steady * Corn firm, soybeans ease as U.S. crop tour results assessed (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chicago and Paris wheat futures turned higher on Wednesday after a day-earlier slide, supported by fresh import demand in the face of dwindling northern hemisphere harvest prospects. Corn ticked up while soybeans edged down as traders assessed results from a continuing U.S. crop tour. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% at $7.52-1/4 a bushel by 1154 GMT. The contract had shed over 3% on Tuesday in a pullback from last week's 8-1/2 year high. On Paris-based Euronext, December wheat was up 1.1% at 245.50 euros ($287.70) a tonne after tumbling in the past two sessions as it also retreated from an 8-1/2 year peak. Chart support at $7.40 on CBOT and 240 euros on Euronext had encouraged the firmer trend on Wednesday, traders said. Wheat prices surged last week after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) made steep cuts to monthly world crop projections, fuelling global supply concerns. Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, was holding an purchase tender on Wednesday, following a tender the previous day by Algeria. "Importing countries are taking advantage of these (price) downturns to position themselves," consultancy Agritel said. Initial offers in Egypt's tender, as reported by traders, showed a relatively small number of participants and prices up sharply from its previous tender. Algeria was thought to have booked 230,000-250,000 tonnes in its tender. It also reportedly indicated it would accept wheat with test weights - a measure of milling quality - below its usual minimum requirements, a move seen as adapting to a rain-damaged crop in major supplier France. CBOT corn was up 0.2% to $5.64-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans were down 0.5% at $13.54-1/4, easing back from a two-week high touched on Tuesday. Nebraska corn yield prospects are higher than last year and the three-year average, but soybean pod counts are down from a year ago, scouts on an annual U.S. field tour found on Tuesday. The soybean market has also been assessing demand, with a lull in domestic crushing set against a run of export sales to China. Prices at 1154 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 752.25 3.75 0.50 640.50 17.45 CBOT corn 564.75 1.25 0.22 484.00 16.68 CBOT soy 1354.25 -7.25 -0.53 1311.00 3.30 Paris wheat Dec 245.50 2.75 1.13 192.50 27.53 Paris maize Nov 216.75 0.75 0.35 219.00 -1.03 Paris rape Nov 571.00 -3.75 -0.65 418.25 36.52 WTI crude oil 67.40 0.81 1.22 48.52 38.91 Euro/dlr 1.17 0.00 0.06 1.2100 -3.18 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8533 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Philippa Fletcher)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Bulgaria reports African swine fever outbreak at industrial farm

SOFIA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bulgarian veterinary authorities on Wednesday reported an outbreak of African swine fever at an industrial farm with 13,000 pigs in the central village of Apriltsi. Bulgaria's Food Safety Agency said it would cull all pigs that had been in contact with the infected animals. It...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall to 6-day low, export demand caps losses

CANBERRA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower as improving weather forecasts pushed prices to a six-day low, though losses were checked by strong demand for U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.5% to $13.46-3/4 a bushel by 0144...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans drop for 3rd session on improved U.S. weather

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid for a third consecutive session on Thursday with prices weighed down by expectations of welcome rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest, although losses were curbed by strong demand for U.S. supplies. Wheat slid, giving up some of last session's strong...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Price-rationing for the soybean market, analyst asks

Tuesday was a disappointing day for the soybean bulls, as the market failed to rally on bullish fundamental supply news. The U.S. crop has seen a significant decline in conditions in the weekly Crop Progress reports, and the balance sheet has no room for lower yields. For example, if there are no changes to the demand numbers from the current USDA forecast for 2021/22 and yield drops 1 bushel per acre to 49, ending stocks would fall to 64 million bushels and result in a stocks/usage ratio of 1.5%. This would be a record low and would require price rationing. The current yield estimate at 50 bushels/acre is close to last year’s 50.2. However, only 57% of the crop is rated good/excellent, down from 72% a year ago and below the 10-year average of 61%.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat tumbles on profit-taking after 8-yr high; corn, soy follow

CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell more than 3% on Tuesday in a profit-taking setback after the most-active contract reached an 8-1/2-year high last week, traders said. Corn and soybean futures followed wheat lower, with soybeans retreating from early advances despite fresh export sales of U.S. soy.
Energy Industrykdal610.com

Five injured after explosion at Russia’s Novatek oilfield – RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Five workers have been injured following an explosion at a reservoir at Yarudeiskoye oil and gas condensate field, owned by Novatek, in Russia’s Yamal region, RIA news reported on Tuesday citing emergency services. Novatek did not immediately reply to a request for comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin;...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat seen down 10-14 cents; corn down 1-3 cents; soy up 2-6 cents

CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 10-14 cents * Profit-taking hits wheat after global supply concerns on Friday pushed the most-active contract to an 8-1/2-year high, traders said. * Germany's farm cooperatives association estimated the country's crop at 22.39 million tonnes, down 1.8% from July but up 1.3% from last year. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 13-1/2 cents lower at $7.47 per bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 11-3/4 cents at $7.24-3/4 per bushel. MGEX September spring wheat dropped 14 cents to $9.28. CORN - Down 1-3 cents * South Dakota corn yield prospects are down from last year and the three-year average, according to the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour. * The four-day tour said Ohio yield prospects are above last year and the three-year average. * The USDA, in a weekly report on Monday, cut its U.S. corn and soybean crop condition ratings while analysts expected no changes. * Weaker oil prices set a negative tone for the corn market, traders said. * CBOT December corn last traded flat at $5.68-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2-6 cents * Soybeans are finding some support from gains in soymeal and weaker-than-expected U.S. crop condition ratings, traders said. * The Pro Farmer crop tour said soybean pod counts in South Dakota are down from last year and the three-year average, after the first day of checks on Monday. * Ohio pod counts are up from last year and the three-year average, according to the tour. * Traders are watching for U.S. soy export demand, after a string of sales. * November soybeans were last up 5-3/4 cents at $13.74 per bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Will Dunham)

