The bipartisan infrastructure bill is a win for Biden. Now comes the hard part.

By Hayes Brown
MSNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of negotiations and several points when talks were on life support, the Senate voted 69-30 to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill. That was supposed to be the hard part. But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., didn't just hold off on filibustering one of President Joe Biden's top priorities — he voted for it himself. Nineteen Republicans voted in favor of the final package, which will invest billions in roads, public transit, bridges, water systems and expanded broadband internet access.

