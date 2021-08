Johnson County, along with Lafayette and Saline counties have been named as COVID-19 hotspots according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Based on data compiled between July 29 and August 12 COVID-19 cases have increased in all three counties over those14 days, and area hospitals are seeing their resources being strained by what the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services characterizes as "dramatically increased numbers of COVID-19 patients and hospitalizations." The advisory goes on to say that several hospitals in the region are at, or are near capacity.