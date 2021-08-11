Cancel
Mike Preston: Ravens and Lamar Jackson agree there is no rush to get a deal done. That’s a good thing.

 8 days ago

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson seemed to reach consensus on their contract negotiations as both sides agreed there was no rush to get a deal done. Because Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reportedly agreed over the weekend to a six-year extension worth $258 million, a domino effect was expected with Jackson and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, all of whom were selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

