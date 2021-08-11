Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Of Course Chopova Lowena’s Designer Made Her Own Wedding Dress

By Steff Yotk a
Vogue
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most women, choosing a wedding dress is an endless process of trial and error that takes multiple stores, appointments, and fittings before finding the one. But for a fashion designer with a singular aesthetic and the wish to design her own dress, it might actually be more difficult. Laura Lowena-Irons, half of the creative director team behind the popular British-Bulgarian label Chopova Lowena, made up her mind early on in her engagement to design her own dress with her co-designer Emma Chopova. Seems simple enough, they thought, until a pandemic and Brexit rocked their plans.

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#The Dress#Fashion Designer#Wedding Dress#British#Boston Terrier#Chapel#Matchesfashion Com#Jiwinaia#Bramble And Wild#Church#Orange Tartan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Wear Dresses Practically Every Day—This "Pretty" Trend Is My Absolute Fave

If you know me well, you'll know that dresses are basically my second skin. In fact, on most days, you can spot me in some type of dress, whether it's a comfy tank dress to work in at home or a pretty floral frock for a weekend brunch. There is one particular style I'm obsessed with at the moment: ruched dresses. As it's one of the prettiest styles out there this season, I've spotted them all over the fashion set, on my feed, and at my favorite retailers this summer.
Designers & CollectionsTelegraph

The 8 most stylish guests at Lady Kitty Spencer’s wedding

What does wedding guest dressing look like post-pandemic?. If the flutter of invitations for rescheduled nuptials falling through your letterbox has left you at a loss, allow the very well-dressed crowd at Lady Kitty Spencer’s wedding in Italy this weekend to be your guide. Maye Musk (the 72-year-old model, writer...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Does Classic Glam in Sparkly Blue Dress and Valentino Studded Pumps on ‘Tonight Show’

Paris Hilton brought her signature glamour to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The heiress donned a sparkling blue dress by Philipp Plein for the occasion. Her Aphrodite style featured broad shoulders and cuffed sleeves, as well as a deep V-shaped neckline. The look’s greatest statement, however, came from allover rhinestones that covered the dress, catching the light at every moment. Its dazzle was further amplified by a belted waist, topped with a heart-shaped jeweled buckle. When it came to shoes, Hilton balanced her dress’ bold statement with versatile black pumps — with a twist. The Netflix “Cooking With Paris” host slipped on...
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Issa Rae Shows Us the Beauty of 2 Classic Necklines in Her Vera Wang Haute Wedding Gowns

Insecure star Issa Rae is married after confirming her engagement to banking professional Louis Diame back in 2019. The actress worked with Vera Wang Haute to dream up her two custom gowns for her nuptials in the South of France, the first of which came with a strapless sweetheart neckline and hand-sewn crystals across the chantilly lace bodice. To match, Issa selected a chapel-length veil, and her mirrored platform shoes were standout.
Beauty & FashionElle

‘Four Style Secrets I Swear By’

Self-expression has always been important to Larsen Thompson. Spending her childhood in and out of dance classes - she first rose to prominence when a video of her teenage self dancing to Beyonce’s ‘Run The World (Girls)’ went viral - the actress and Global Pandora Muse found herself drawn to anything creative from a young age.
Theater & DanceHello Magazine

Lady Amelia Windsor cements her fashion queen title in dazzling floral dress

At the weekend, the gorgeous Lady Amelia Windsor took to Instagram to share a stunning floral dress by high end designer Laura Green London. The floral dress was made up of blue and green printed blooms and came complete with a lilac waist band. Amelia wore her trademark blonde locks in a lovely, surfer style and minimal makeup highlighted her lovely features. Also, she left her shoes at home! She captioned the stylish shot: "l dressed up to dance barefoot in a garden! @lauragreenlondon #marieclairekerr @olikearon"
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Princess Marie of Denmark wows in dreamy fitted wrap dress

A picture of poise, Princess Marie of Denmark wowed royal fans on Wednesday after she stepped out in the dreamiest pink wrap dress from Jean Atelier. Giving off major ballerina vibes as she attended the opening of the food festival, Copenhagen Cooking 2021, the royal teamed her fitted midi with matching pink pumps and a Lady Dior Clutch.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Kristen McMenamy Is More Than Your Favourite Instagram Account

Today, it feels like there’s a well-established formula for a model’s Instagram feed. A curated slideshow from their latest magazine shoot or campaign? Check. An artfully constructed mirror selfie featuring an up-and-coming designer? Check. An allegedly candid holiday snap of a brightly-colored bikini set against sparkling blue waters? Check. After becoming so accustomed to these tasteful, easy-on-the-eye grids, then, scrolling through supermodel Kristen McMenamy’s Instagram feed is like jumping into a cold plunge pool. Refreshing, but – I have to warn you – bracing.
Designers & Collectionsmymodernmet.com

Japanese Couple Shows Their Love for One Another by Wearing Matching Outfits

Whether it's an intentional decision or unexplainable couple telepathy, many loved-up duos dress to complement each other. Famous examples include David and Victoria Beckham’s matching leather look from 1999, and of course no one could forget Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s iconic double-denim red carpet moment in 2001. However, there’s one married couple in Japan who is currently stealing the show. Known as bonpon on Instagram (Mr. Bon and Mrs. Pon or Tsuyoshi and Tomi Seki), have been married for 41 years, and they show their deep love to the world by dressing in matching outfits.
Beauty & Fashionbrides.com

How Grooms Are Incorporating Makeup Into Their Pre-Wedding Prep

When we think of weddings, one of the last things we consider is grooms and makeup. Weddings have long been associated with bridal bliss. This tradition is steadily changing, especially as the beauty industry shifts to reflect all gender expressions. The concept of wedding prep has existed for generations. Yet, it’s typically been rare for men to be the center of attention. In recent years, grooms have been encouraged to experiment. While men’s makeup can be more subtle, you can’t deny its ability to enhance one’s appearance. After all, this is one of the most important days of a couple’s life together. Grooms are exploring more ways to put their best faces forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy