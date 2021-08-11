Noah Smith: How happy is America?
I felt like I made it through the pandemic year — which is now turning into the pandemic year and a half — in good emotional shape. I worked hard, I Zoomed with friends and hung out in person when possible, I kept in touch with people, I made plans for the future. And yet these days I find myself realizing how emotionally exhausted I really am. The stress of the dire events afflicting the world combined with physical isolation to exact a subtle but unavoidable toll.www.bozemandailychronicle.com
Comments / 0