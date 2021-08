This evening and tonight: The rest of this evening looks to remain warm and muggy, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Depoints are in the mid to upper 60s, which is noticeable. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH. For tonight, it is a mild and muggy one with temperatures in the upper 60s to even lower 70s with mostly clear skies overhead. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.