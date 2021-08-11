Midlands Voices: Critical race theory is contrary to important Nebraska values

In Nebraska, we can disagree with our neighbors on important issues without hostility or intimidation. That’s the Nebraska way, and it’s how free, open discourse should be conducted on University of Nebraska campuses. The approach of critical race theory’s proponents runs counter to these aims, and that is why I believe the University of Nebraska Board of Regents must act to address it. That is why I’ve introduced a Board of Regents resolution supporting academic freedom and opposing any effort in the university system to force critical race theory on anyone.