So weak is Gavin Williamson’s grip on his post in the cabinet that Downing Street spin doctors are already briefing the name of his successor as education secretary – Kemi Badenoch, a treasury minister and minister for equalities (who doesn’t seem that bothered about equality). Badenoch is something of a favourite of the prime minister, an enemy of “wokeism” and an enthusiastic combatant in the culture wars. It is a peculiarly exquisite form of ritual humiliation mostly unknown outside the confines of politics, and even as resilient and self-confident a figure as Williamson must find it hurtful and ungrateful. Some may think he has brought his downfall on himself, with the mismanagement of school and university Covid closures, and the exams fiasco. He may respond that the chaos, if not the crisis, was made in Downing Street.