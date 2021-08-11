Code Signing vs SSL Certificates: Key Differences

Did you know that Microsoft Teams supports custom developed apps? More and more developers are building unique and custom apps in Teams to support a wide range of scenarios – from simple task management apps to complex virtual healthcare apps. To make the development experience frictionless, we are dedicated to providing you the tools and resources to help you build Teams apps faster and simpler. The Teams Toolkit for Visual Studio Code is one of the many tools that make building these apps easier and we’ll show you today exactly how to get started using it.