Atlanta, GA

CDC Investigating Mysterious Bacterial Disease That’s Killed Two Americans

By Ashley Hanley
ktoe.com
 8 days ago

(Atlanta, GA) — The CDC is investigating a mysterious bacterial disease, known as meliodosis that’s killed two Americans and sickened two others. The cases, which were diagnosed between March and July, occurred in Kansas, Texas, Georgia and Minnesota. The bacteria that causes the disease grows in the tropic, but the four people affected hadn’t traveled outside the U.S. The CDC believes there’s a common source for all four cases and is working on figuring out what it is.

ktoe.com

Dallas, TXPosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Melioidosis Disease Found In Dallas

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about Melioidosis, a deadly disease in Texas caused by the Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only disease in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Diseases & TreatmentsABC Action News

CDC: Rare and fatal disease detected in 4 states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed a new fatal case of a rare disease, melioidosis, in Georgia. The case in Georgia is linked to three previous cases in Kansas, Texas and Minnesota, the CDC reported. The cases have included adults and children, two of whom have died,...
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

CDC warns of rare deadly disease found in Georgia

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a person from Georgia has died from a rare disease usually found in South Asia: Melioidosis. The new death brings the total number of confirmed cases to four in different states. The cases have included adults and children. Two of the four patients had no known risk factors for melioidosis; two died.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
St. Joseph Post

CDC: Case of rare tropical disease reported in Kansas

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are investigating the latest fatal case of a rare tropical disease typically found in South Asia. The unidentified person, who died last month in Georgia, was the fourth U.S. case this year of melioidosis caused by a bacteria that lives in soil and water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
Georgia Stategeorgiahealthnews.com

Georgian died from rare disease, CDC reports

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a person from Georgia has died from a rare disease usually found in South Asia: Melioidosis. The new death brings the total number of confirmed cases to four in different states. The cases have included adults and children. Two of the four patients had no known risk factors for melioidosis; two died.
Georgia StatePhramalive.com

Rare bacterial outbreak kills one in Georgia: U.S. health body

(Reuters) – One person in the U.S. state of Georgia died following a multi-state outbreak of melioidosis infection likely linked to imported products, health officials said on Monday. A total of four people were infected, one each in Georgia, Kansas, Texas and Minnesota, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease...
Texas StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Unborn twins die from COVID-19 in Texas: health officials

WACO, Texas (WJW)– A Texas woman’s unborn twins died after she tested positive for COVID-19 during her pregnancy. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported two fetal deaths because of COVID-19 on Tuesday after the death certificates were released by the state health department. The twins died on July 20....
Public Healthmlo-online.com

CDC investigating another case of meliodosis

The Georgia Department of Public Health is investigating a fatal case of Burkholderia pseudomallei infection (melioidosis) identified in late July 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is assisting in the case and issued an official health advisory. Based on genomic analysis, the CDC said...
Minnesota Statektoe.com

More COVID Cases, Deaths Reported In Minnesota (August 16)

More coronavirus cases have been reported in Minnesota. Yesterday, health officials listed 1,470 new cases and five additional deaths. With those numbers introduced, the state’s totals show over 626-thousand infections and about 7,734 deaths overall. About three-million-238-thousand-588 people have received their first shot of the coronavirus vaccine so far.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

4th Case of Tropical Bacterial Illness Found in United States: CDC

Last Updated: August 10, 2021. TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The fourth U.S. case of a rare and potentially fatal bacterial disease called melioidosis, typically found in the tropics, has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Genome testing shows that the strain in the...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Just 8 Minnesota counties remain below the CDC's face mask guidance threshold

There are now only eight counties in Minnesota where federal guidance does not explicitly recommend face masks be worn in public, indoor spaces. The number of Minnesota counties with high transmission of COVID-19 — the most severe categorization possible — has nearly doubled over the past week. An astonishing 62 counties in the state now fall into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) "high transmission" category.

