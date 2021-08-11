OlliOlli World shows off customisation in its latest trailer
Developer Roll7 has shown off the customisation features of skateboarding sequel OlliOlli World in a new trailer. For the first time in the series, you’ll get to fully customise every aspect of the look of your skater. The game’s editor lets you change body type, skin tone, clothing and skateboard to make your rider your own. There’ll also be specific in-game brands you’ll be able to pick from, such as the eco-friendly Twiggies or the tie-dye stylings of Face Melter. There’s hundreds of items to choose from and unlock, including outlandish costumes like a bumblebee suit.www.videogamer.com
