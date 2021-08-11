OlliOlli World shows off customisation in its latest trailer

Raw Thrills has released a new trailer for the coming Nintendo Switch release of Cruis'n Blast, this time showing off the soundtrack. As it usually is when it comes to arcade ports, people want as much of the experience of the original they can get when they are playing it at home. And while it may not be the number one thing on people's minds, having the original soundtrack for the game in the best possible format goes a long way. In this particular trailer, the team is showing off all 29 of the game's tracks which stretches across six different tours. Which includes Space Attack, Dino Janeiro, Mountain Mayhem, British Invasion, and Twister Terror, featuring all sorts of sights and obstacles like alien invasions, prehistoric dinosaurs, mountain rallies, police chases, dangerous weather, and more.