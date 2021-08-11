Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

OlliOlli World shows off customisation in its latest trailer

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Roll7 has shown off the customisation features of skateboarding sequel OlliOlli World in a new trailer. For the first time in the series, you’ll get to fully customise every aspect of the look of your skater. The game’s editor lets you change body type, skin tone, clothing and skateboard to make your rider your own. There’ll also be specific in-game brands you’ll be able to pick from, such as the eco-friendly Twiggies or the tie-dye stylings of Face Melter. There’s hundreds of items to choose from and unlock, including outlandish costumes like a bumblebee suit.

www.videogamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olliolli#Customisation#Xbox One#Olliolli World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Medium PS5 trailer shows off some cool DualSense features

A new DualSense-focused trailer for The Medium's upcoming PS5 release has arrived, and it's an enticing look at how the controller elevates the supernatural horror game. DualSense tricks and haptic feedback can start to feel overdone when every PS5 game under the sun is pushing them – stop me if you've ever seen a game use the triggers to mimic bowstring tension – but The Medium has really pulled out all the stops to pull off some cool-looking features. That said, the opener is a classic: as protagonist Marianna charges up a spirit blast, the triggers will reduce simulated tension.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Genshin Impact Sayu Trailer Shows Off Her Windwheel And Daruma

Despite her small size, Sayu van Genshin impact can blow you away with both her Anemo skills and her claymore. In the company’s new demo trailer, miHoYo shows us exactly how to do this. It also posted more information about Sayu’s personality, the details of her abilities and her voice actresses on the official Twitter and further Hoyolab.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Axiom Verge 2 Shows Off New Gameplay in Trailer; No Release Date Provided, But We Can Wait

Developer Thomas Happ Games released new gameplay from the Metroidvania action-adventure Axiom Verge 2 coming later in 2021. The gameplay titled “Breach” shows off new ways of traversal using a grappling hook and platforming skills and ways to upgrade your abilities. One of the skills in the game is hacking, where players can interact with robots and use them to help clear a path, overwhelm an enemy, or even overheat a large enemy. There is also a drone that can explore the environment and dive further into this technological new world.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Zamazenta Pokemon GO: Niantic Labs Adds New Galar Pokemon

Zamazenta in Pokemon GO makes its debut after Niantic Labs revealed the final part of the game’s Ultra Unlock Event, featuring Pokemon from Sword and Shield. A YouTube video detailing this announcement was uploaded onto the official Pokemon GO channel early Tuesday morning showcasing the third and final part of the game’s Ultra Unlock event, themed around the addition of several Pokemon from the Galar Region. In addition to the debut of Pokemon such as Falinks and Wooloo, both Zamazenta and its fairy-typed counterpart Zacian are the main course in this Sword and Shield-themed event, with Zamazenta receiving the spotlight during the second week, set to begin on Aug. 26 and lasting until Sept. 1.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

What should an extended trailer show off?

With NCIS season 19 poised to premiere on CBS this fall, why not talk about trailers — or, at least what should be in the first trailer? We’re sure that at some point next month, the first video footage for the season is going to be revealed. With that, there are a lot of different things we’re left to wonder about — because of all of the uncertainty around this season, there’s more of a need for CBS to get this right than ever before.
Video GamesComicBook

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Trailer Shows Off Jiren, Teases Next DLC Fighter

After releasing nearly five years ago, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is still pulling from the extensive Dragon Ball universe to add new content to the game. The next DLC release called the “Legendary Pack 2” is scheduled to release some time during Fall 2021 and will include two different characters. One of those is Jiren at Full Power while the other is still unknown, but a trailer showing off Jiren that was released this week might give some hints as to who the next character will be.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Cruis'n Blast Gets A New Trailer Showing Off The Soundtrack

Raw Thrills has released a new trailer for the coming Nintendo Switch release of Cruis'n Blast, this time showing off the soundtrack. As it usually is when it comes to arcade ports, people want as much of the experience of the original they can get when they are playing it at home. And while it may not be the number one thing on people's minds, having the original soundtrack for the game in the best possible format goes a long way. In this particular trailer, the team is showing off all 29 of the game's tracks which stretches across six different tours. Which includes Space Attack, Dino Janeiro, Mountain Mayhem, British Invasion, and Twister Terror, featuring all sorts of sights and obstacles like alien invasions, prehistoric dinosaurs, mountain rallies, police chases, dangerous weather, and more.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

In OlliOlli World, you're given the tools to be yourself

OlliOlli World, it's been clear since we first laid eyes on Roll7's skateboard sequel, is going to be a bit different from its predecessors. Bigger and bolder, yes - as is the wont of video game sequels - but so much broader too, and with that a new level of inclusivity. In short, OlliOlli World is getting an in-depth character creator, and it looks pretty damn splendid too.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Aeon Drive gameplay trailer shows off co-op dashing and clashing

At today’s ID@Xbox Showcase, some indie developers were given the chance to share gameplay, progress, and even reveal their games. 2Awesome Studio was one of the developers on display. It revealed a new gameplay trailer for its time-bending action-platformer Aeon Drive. If you’ve never heard of Aeon Drive, it’s set...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

You can bee yourself in skateboarding platformer OlliOlli World

There’s no point in doing a [Craig stops to read a list of skateboard moves] feeble grind if you don’t look the part. And we all have our own definitions of what “the part” is. For example, and I’m just pulling an example out of thin air here, someone might want to skate around in a bumble bee onesie. The upcoming OlliOlli World will let you do that. The skateboarding platform game has hundreds of customisation options for the player to pick from. Go on, hive a look at the new trailer and see.
TechnologyCleanTechnica

Aptera Shows Off Its Second Dev Car & A New Website

Aptera recently posted a video giving us a better peek at the vehicle and its features. In the video, the company shows its second development vehicle, nicknamed Sol. We didn’t learn many new details, but it’s a good way for people new to the idea of the company to get familiar with it, while giving the rest of us a better look.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Skyblivion, the mod that transforms Oblivion into Skyrim, shows its world on video

It is not the first time that we have talked to you about Skyblivion, the promising mod that aims to unite the complete experience of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion with the technology used by Bethesda to develop The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The project is quite ambitious, as it has about 50 people working on it and began to take shape almost a decade ago. Specifically, in 2012, just a few months after the launch of the successful fifth installment of the saga. While it is true that his arrival is unknown, the team responsible has shared a new trailer in which we can enjoy the new look of Cyrodiil.
Video Gamescinelinx.com

New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Trailer Shows Off the Siege of Paris

The Siege of Paris expansion to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches tomorrow, and Ubisoft has revealed a new trailer showing off what you’ll be doing. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to dive back into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you have one tomorrow when The Siege of Paris expansion arrives. Bringing new story elements, the return if Infiltration Missions, and more, there’s plenty for fans to enjoy. Check out the launch trailer for a taste of what’s coming:
Video GamesVideogamer.com

A ‘revitalised’ version of Quake may be set to revealed at Quakecon

A new version of classic FPS Quake looks like it’s set to be revealed as part of this year’s Quakecon event. The annual fan celebration published its schedule ahead of the event kicking off on August 19. However, as spotted by XboxEra, a description for a Let’s Talk Quake panel seemed to out the unannounced project. It read: “In this special stream John Linneman from Digital Foundry talks to Jerk Gustafsson of Machine Games about the title’s iconic legacy and what it meant to both of them. The pair will also discuss the additional content Machine Games have contributed to this revitalized edition.”
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

New PUBG: New State Trailer Shows Off the Game’s Story

It looks like we’re set for a bit of a PUBG: New State barrage in the next few months as the game gets closer to a global launch. The first volley comes in the form of a brand new story trailer. It’s accompanied by a short story called All Hunters...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Aragami 2’s Latest Trailer Explores Sequel’s Expanded World

While it may have come as a surprise to see Lince Works’ Aragami getting a sequel this year, perhaps the least-surprising element of all this is possibly the fact that the follow-up is aiming to explore even further the cel-shaded, feudal aesthetic that the 2016 stealth-oriented, shadow-manipulation debutant introduced players to. And from the looks of its latest story trailer, not only do we get to see more of the world in action, but also the game’s protagonist Kurai, a former slave to the antagonistic Akatsuchi Empire, alongside.

Comments / 0

Community Policy