Launching A US Crypto Hedge Fund – Tips From A Crypto Lawyer

Launching a crypto hedge fund in the United States is a complicated endeavor, especially given the rapidly evolving and dynamic crypto industry, and the area of the law associated with it. Take decentralized finance (DeFi), for example. Lawmakers and regulators continue to grapple with the legality of it all, yet some funds are willing to include DeFi as part of their investment strategy despite the uncertainty that comes with it. This is troubling not only from the legal perspective but also from the financial perspective.