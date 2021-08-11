UpMetrics Extends Social Sector Analytics Platform And Expertise Into The Impact Investing Space

New NFT Fund Offers Investors Exposure to Digital Art, Collectibles Market, and the Metaverse. Wave Financial LLC (Wave), the Investment Advisor for digital assets, announced the launch of its latest innovative fund offering . The Wave NFT Fund seeks to invest in NFT’s, protocols, and platforms. This includes elements of the quickly emerging metaverse with gaming, sports and generative art being the focus. The launch of the Fund comes on the heels of recent and significant growth in the NFT market: in Q1 2021, more than $2 billion traded in NFTs, which is 131 times the volume of Q1 2020. If the current trend continues, the market may grow to more than $500 billion by 2030.