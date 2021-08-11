UpMetrics Extends Social Sector Analytics Platform And Expertise Into The Impact Investing Space
Camelback Ventures, Clear Vision Impact Fund, and Slauson & Co. choose UpMetrics’ impact analytics platform to support investment decision-making and outcomes reporting. UpMetrics, the analytics company advancing the way impact organizations collect and integrate data into their stories, announced a strategic expansion to cover the impact investing space, extending the company’s impact analytics expertise built from serving foundations and nonprofits. Since 2019, UpMetrics has provided foundations and nonprofits across the social sector with its impact measurement, reporting, and storytelling solution. Today, mission-driven impact investors are using the UpMetrics impact analytics platform to guide an advanced approach to outcomes-focused investing.aithority.com
