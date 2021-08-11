Split Introduces Industry’s First Feature Rollout Dashboard To Enhance DevOps Visibility And Collaboration At Scale
New features organize and visualize critical information on all feature flags in one place to increase feature delivery efficiency and collaboration across enterprise teams. Split, the leading feature delivery and experimentation platform, announced Statuses and Rollout board, two new features that build upon the platform’s management and governance capabilities allowing software development teams to oversee and control feature releases and experiments at scale.aithority.com
