EmpiraMed Selected for Novel DTx Interventional Clinical Trial

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Collaboration Combines the Best-In-Class Patient Engagement of Happify Health’s Digital Therapeutic and EmpiraMed’s Virtual Clinical Study Platform. EmpiraMed, Inc., a digital health technology leader in the field of Virtual Clinical Studies for Real World Evidence, announced that Happify Health selected EmpiraMed to perform the interventional clinical trial for their Ensemble investigational prescription digital therapeutic (DTx) for the purpose of FDA regulatory approval consideration. The trial has been deployed using the EmpiraMedTM PRO PortalTM Software Platform and patient recruitment has commenced.

#Clinical Research#Clinical Trial#Clinical Study#Dtx#Collaboration Combines#Happify Health#Digital Therapeutic#President Ceo#Mdd
