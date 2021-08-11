EmpiraMed Selected for Novel DTx Interventional Clinical Trial

Physicians share their experiences integrating research into practice. At the end of April, The Conference Forum’s Clinical Research as a Care Option, or CRAACO, featured a fireside chat with emerging investigator physicians. These physicians— Ron Blair, MD, President, Forest Lane Pediatrics; Charlotte Grayson, MD, Partner and Internist, First Georgia Physician Group and Tina Kennelly, MD, Director of Tryon Medical Partners—have only been in research for approximately one year. Jennifer Byrne, CEO of Javara, an Integrated Research Organization (IRO) which brings clinical research into healthcare organizations allowing patients and doctors access to trials at the point of care, served as moderator of the discussion. While the physician investigators did partner with Javara to integrate clinical trials into their practices, the insights they shared were specific to their practice’s and patients’ experiences. Byrne acknowledged that their combined efforts led to 2,000 people being enrolled in clinical trials that a year ago would not have had exposure. Byrne also acknowledged that Javara moves “together in partnership with like-minded healthcare organizations, providers, healthcare leaders that actually see the value in research.”