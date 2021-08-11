Cancel
Mezze 2 House by Najas Arquitectos

homeadore.com
 8 days ago

Mezze 2 House is a two-story single family residence located in Quito, Ecuador, designed in 2019 by Najas Arquitectos. Mezze Residence #2 is part of a set of four private houses located in Quito, Ecuador, on the Tumbaco Valley, on the northwestern foothills of the Ilaló inactive Volcano. The preexistence...

homeadore.com

Visual Arthomeadore.com

Country House in Spain by Ábaton Architects

Country House in Spain is a traditional house located in Cáceres, Spain, designed in 2010 by Ábaton Architects. Located in a privileged environment in the province of Cáceres, the goal was to transform an abandoned stable into a family home by completely renovating it in a way that would be consistent and respectful with the environment. At the end, the Studio decided that building from scratch was the best option as the stable was in a terrible shape.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Summer Auditorium CCB / Bak Gordon Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. The Centro Cultural de Belém, together with Corticeira Amorim, annually invites an architect to design an ephemeral and modular cork architecture during the summer season. Atelier Bak Gordon responded to this invitation, designing an open-air auditorium that occupies half of the CCB square. The...
Interior Designtheedgemarkets.com

Ittka House:Defying conventions of a terraced house

One common complaint of terraced homes is its stereotypical layout design, which tends to limit natural light and ventilation. Must this always be the case?. Architect Fabian Tan of Fabian Tan Architecture remodeled a typical-looking 2-storey intermediate terraced house of 24ft by 85ft in Damansara Jaya, Selangor, into a dream house for minimalist.
Home & Gardenhomeadore.com

BlackCliff House by Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses

BlackCliff House is a stunning ocean front residence located in West Vancouver, Canada, has been designed in 2019 by Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses. Perched on a granite cliff above the shoreline on Canada’s west coast, the BlackCliff house is a symbolic beacon for dispersed family members working and living on multiple continents. The home accommodates diverse living arrangements while connecting its occupants to the site’s abundant natural character. It is an expression of the client’s desire to create a gathering place for current and future generations while still being able to accommodate a smaller family unit.
Home & GardenTree Hugger

Every House Should Be a Passive House

As we noted after the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, every ounce of carbon dioxide emissions adds to global warming. It's one reason I have always been a fan of the Passive House concept, where buildings (not just houses) are designed to minimize heat gain and loss. It should probably be the legal minimum, as it is in parts of Europe.
Home & GardenFlorida Weekly

House Hunting

This Madison II floorplan built by Stock Construction has stunning northwest lake views in the picturesque and low fee community of The Isles of Collier Preserve. The design features a split bedroom plan with the primary bedroom and bathroom enjoying privacy from the three en-suite bedrooms. The outdoor entertaining area flows seamlessly with the indoors through zero corner and pocket sliding glass doors. The outdoor area features travertine decking, a full kitchen, picture window screen cage, fire bowls, custom LED lights and a heated pool and spa. Inside the chef’s kitchen has an expansive island, contrasting cabinetry, quartz countertops, gas cooking, an integrated beverage center, walk-in pantry and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Additional details include a large utility room, three-car garage and a Sonos system.
DesignArchDaily

L2 House / Kaboom Architecture

Photographs: Stephane Aboudaram/we are Content(s) Text description provided by the architects. On an outstanding site, at the foot of the Sainte Victoire, was a house with serious structural issues, and not taking any advantage of the beauty of the location. As a consequence, the major part of this house has been demolished and built again at the same place, but differently.
Boulder, COhomeadore.com

Newport Residence by bldg.collective

Newport Residence is a contemporary house located in Boulder, Colorado, designed in 2019 by bldg.collective. The owners of the Newport Residence wanted to update their dated, ‘used to be’ contemporary 1980’s home that had been subject to a series of patch work renovations over the preceding decades. While the focus of the renovation was on the interior, the exterior also got a material update, new entry canopy, and a refresh of the front landscape.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Kim-chon House / 23o5Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In thinking about architecture, I have always been obsessed with Serenity, Silence, and Intimacy. The ambiguity of definitions, the space is built with a specific function, but can be used for many different functions, a neutral, stimulated setting. activated by the user. The space...
Electronicshomecrux.com

COCO XXL Lamp Illuminate Your House With Combination of Wood and Glass

We have introduced you to a plethora of lamps in past with the likes of Spider Lamp by AROUNDtheTREE and Alumina Salt Lamp. This time, we bring the COCO XXL lamp that will guide you through the night and dwell in darkness to illuminate your house. Inspired by the childhood memories of the designer, COCO XXL takes the shape of an egg cup.
Amagansett, NYInhabitat.com

House in the Dunes modernizes an original Gwathmey design

Charles Gwathmey was an influential architect for many decades in the 1900s, so when one of his works showed up in need of renovation in Amagansett, New York, architecture and design studio Worrell Yeung enthusiastically jumped on board. The home, originally known as the Haupt Residence, was constructed in the...
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Nagorny Apartment by Rudko Design

Nagorny Apartment designed in 2021 by Rudko Design is a contemporary home located in the Nagorny residential complex in Yekaterinburg, Russia. We started working on an apartment in the Nagorny residential complex with a functional arrangement of furniture and equipment. The owners had a lot of wishes for each room, and we managed to accommodate everything we needed, creating a cozy and comfortable space for a family of four.
Interior DesignArchDaily

The Continuous Wood Ceilings Trend: Warmth and Texture Indoors and Outdoors

Many practitioners and theorists of modern architecture favored large open plans, looming glass windows, and through both of these means, an unencumbered connection to nature. To do so, many iconic modernist buildings would use cantilevered roofs extending over glass curtainwalls, including Mies van der Rohe’s Farnsworth House and Pierre Koenig’s Case Study House #22. In the years since this trend was popularized, however, a seemingly niche yet cumbersome problem would present itself: the problem of continuous wood ceilings.
DesignTrendHunter.com

Prefabricated Dome Shelters

Tokyo Seikan Group - a Japanese manufacturing company - has collaborated with architect Yusuke Murakami to create a prefabricated cardboard tent. The design is named Dan Dan Dome and is an innovative solution that provides temporary shelter. The dome is made using a type of cardboard that is durable, water-resistant, and equally lightweight. It is easy to assemble and completely recyclable. This design was in keeping with Tokyo Seikan Group's company movement called 'Open Up!,' which aims to provide sustainable solutions that help make the world a better place.
PhotographyArchDaily

World Photography Day: 25 Emerging Architectural Photographers from Around the Globe

Architectural photography has developed into its own art form, and it might be as important as the built work itself. We consume architecture not only physically and spatially in a building but also through photographs. A good image reportage work can give the viewer a feeling of the atmosphere, senses, and design intentions the project may spark, without actually being in the place. Photography is also a way of documenting the project's process, the use of materials, lighting, and architectural elements, and as a result, tell a complete story behind a building.
Sturgis, MISturgis Journal

‘Cheap Old Houses’ visits Christmere House

Christmere House in Sturgis has drawn attention from HGTV. “Cheap Old Houses” stars Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein. The series is inspired by the Finkelsteins’ Instagram feed, that features images of surprising property bargains that are architecturally intact and available for under $150,000. In each episode, cameras follow the couple as...
Interior Designhomedit.com

Beautiful Marble Shower Designs And The Decors That Surround Them

Marble, although in a limited supply, continues to be a very popular material, especially in bathrooms. Marble bathroom counters, floors and walls are appreciated for their refined and elegant look. But before you fall in love with its beauty, you should take some time to consider all the important facts...
ConstructionArchDaily

White Paint Can Cool Down Our Heating Cities

The climate has changed, and we have been left grappling with the consequences: high temperatures, flooding, drought and much more. As the world shifts (or tries to shift) to ways to mitigate the crisis, the architecture and construction industry finds itself in a particularly important position whose choices can create real impact. Some of these choices can include innovative products that offer real solutions to complex problems, such as the cooling down of temperatures in highly dense cities.

