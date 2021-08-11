Mezze 2 House by Najas Arquitectos

This Madison II floorplan built by Stock Construction has stunning northwest lake views in the picturesque and low fee community of The Isles of Collier Preserve. The design features a split bedroom plan with the primary bedroom and bathroom enjoying privacy from the three en-suite bedrooms. The outdoor entertaining area flows seamlessly with the indoors through zero corner and pocket sliding glass doors. The outdoor area features travertine decking, a full kitchen, picture window screen cage, fire bowls, custom LED lights and a heated pool and spa. Inside the chef’s kitchen has an expansive island, contrasting cabinetry, quartz countertops, gas cooking, an integrated beverage center, walk-in pantry and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Additional details include a large utility room, three-car garage and a Sonos system.
