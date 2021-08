A day of caution in the markets, with Europe a mixed bag and the US opening marginally lower as we await FOMC minutes later in the session. Given how much Fed commentary we’ve had over the last couple of weeks, I struggle to see the minutes offering much of value for the markets. Even the most dovish members of the Fed have come around to the idea of tapering this year, with Neel Kashkari even accepting it’s coming either the end of this year or early next.