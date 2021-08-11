Cancel
MLB

Brewers rally twice to sweep rain-delayed doubleheader from Cubs

By JOHN JACKSON Associated Press
La Crosse Tribune
 8 days ago

CHICAGO — Luis Urías had two hits during a six-run, fifth-inning rally as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep. The nightcap was delayed for 1 hour, 29 minutes because of rain with one out in the top of the third, which limited Milwaukee starter Aaron Ashby to two scoreless innings. The Brewers then used six pitchers to complete the final five innings. Miguel Sanchez (1-0) threw one pitch to get the final out in the fourth inning for the win.

MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
