Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgewood, NJ

Department of Justice Reaches Agreement with New Jersey Department of Corrections Over Sexual Abuse by staff at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women

By Anonymous
theridgewoodblog.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewark NJ, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division today filed a complaint and a proposed consent decree with the state of New Jersey and New Jersey Department of Corrections concerning the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women. The proposed consent decree, which must still...

theridgewoodblog.net

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Government
Ridgewood, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgewood, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
Ridgewood, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#The Justice Department#The Civil Rights Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...

Comments / 2

Community Policy