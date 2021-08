Brands want to reach and connect with connected television (CTV) audiences, which are growing in record numbers. eMarketer projects that CTV advertising in the US will grow 48.6% year-on-year in 2021, reaching $13.4bn. And it will more than double by 2025. For advertisers looking to reach this rapidly growing audience, it’s imperative to gain a deep understanding of who these connected viewers are, how they enjoy content and interact with brands across devices, and what they appreciate in their advertising experiences. Here are five crucial ways of reaching these audiences, according to Amazon Advertising’s head of OTT measurement and research Maggie Zhang.