If you think being a police officer is not for the faint of heart try walking up into a middle school and trying to change lives. Angel here and I still remember the first day I met Rick Latanzio like it was yesterday. I was a Sophomore in college and headed to KWC cheer practice. I was driving down Tamarack Road and my Sonic slushie fell out of the cupholder in my mom's car and onto the floor. Instead of pulling over and stopping the car, I decided I could reach over and get it (not a good idea). When I sat back up I was in the back of a pick-up truck rolling down the road. I had hit a parked truck and my car was not inside it. At the time Officer Latanzio was the first on the scene and he came to my rescue. He even went with me to the hospital to make sure I was alright. My mom was so thankful for his kindness and for taking the extra mile for me. It wasn't just for me though he has always been that way and he continues in his new position as the Youth Service Center Coordinator with Owensboro Middle School.