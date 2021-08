Let’s take a quick dive into the markets. For the past 3+ months, the story has been “the larger the stock, the better it is performing.” If we look at the strength of large cap stocks (bigger companies) versus mid cap and small cap stocks, the leadership lines up in sequential order: large caps lead mid-caps, and mid-caps lead small caps. Larger companies have been outperforming the rest of market. As large cap stocks rise, like the ones in the S&P 500, mid cap and small cap indexes have been in a sideways trading range for most of this year.