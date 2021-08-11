GlobalData reveals top 10 solar power influencers on Twitter in Q2 2021
Growing greenhouse gas emissions, government incentives and tax rebates, and increase in investors’ interest are driving the global solar energy market. Companies are also responding to the rising demand for reliable and sustainable energy. Against this backdrop, GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has ranked the top solar power influencers during the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, based on their performance and engagement on Twitter.www.pv-magazine.com
